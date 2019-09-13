Trump open to meeting N.K. leader at some point this year
All Headlines 07:10 September 13, 2019
WASHINGTON, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would be willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at some point this year.
Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House, according to Reuters.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
Foreign ministry looking into embezzlement suspicions involving official at embassy in Berlin
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
4
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
5
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
Most Saved
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
Hyosung chairman gets jail sentence in embezzlement case
-
3
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
4
Music-themed culture complex to open on Seoul's Nodeul Island
-
5
(5th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
Traffic heavy on expressways on first day of Chuseok holiday
-
3
Various events to take place during Chuseok holiday
-
4
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday