Trump open to meeting N.K. leader at some point this year

All Headlines 07:10 September 13, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would be willing to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at some point this year.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House, according to Reuters.

This AP file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking to reporters at the White House in Washington. (Yonhap)

