(LEAD) Trump says he expects to meet N.K. leader at some point this year
(ATTN: UPDATES with Trump's remarks, background; CHANGES headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at some point later this year.
At the White House, Trump was asked by reporters if he plans to meet Kim this year and whether he has a new proposal for denuclearization negotiations with Pyongyang.
"At some point, yes," Trump said of the potential meeting. "Certainly, they want to meet. They'd like to meet. I think it's something that will happen. And we'll see, but Kim Jong-un -- I think something can happen."
Trump and Kim have had three meetings since June 2018 to negotiate the North's denuclearization in exchange for U.S. sanctions relief and security guarantees.
On Monday the North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said her country would be willing to resume talks in late September, but demanded a new proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.
"Well, we're gonna see," Trump said. "I think that North Korea would like to meet. I think you probably have heard that."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
