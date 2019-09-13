Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean beer exports to China surge nearly 4-fold in 3 years: data

All Headlines 09:02 September 13, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean beer exports to China shot up nearly four-fold in the last three years, data from a state-run trade promotion agency showed Friday.

According to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), beer shipments to China reached US$91 million in 2018, up 83 percent from $50 million the previous year. The total is 3.6 times larger than the $25 million worth of beer exported by South Korean breweries in 2016, it said.

"The total for last year makes South Korean beer No. 3 among imports sold in China, trailing only Mexico and Germany," KOTRA said.

Mexican exports reached $251 million for the whole of 2018, with corresponding numbers for Germany standing at $191 million.

The latest numbers showed South Korea buying $41 million worth of beer from China in 2018, placing it second among imports after Japanese brands. Asia's fourth-largest economy imported $73 million worth of Japanese beer last year.

S. Korean beer exports to China surge nearly 4-fold in 3 years: data - 1

yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#beer #export
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!