Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 September 13, 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 10

Incheon 27/19 Sunny 10

Suwon 28/18 Sunny 10

Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 28/16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20

Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/23 Sunny 10

Daegu 28/19 Sunny 0

Busan 27/21 Sunny 20

