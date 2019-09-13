Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 September 13, 2019
SEOUL, Sep. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Sunny 10
Incheon 27/19 Sunny 10
Suwon 28/18 Sunny 10
Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 28/16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 25/17 Sunny 20
Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/20 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/23 Sunny 10
Daegu 28/19 Sunny 0
Busan 27/21 Sunny 20
(END)
