Moon says it's 'wrong' to block Koreas' separated families from being reunited

September 13, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Friday his administration will keep doing its best to create opportunities for separated families in the two Koreas to be reunited as often as possible.

He was speaking in a special KBS program on the issue of family members residing on the other side of the border following the 1950-53 Korean War. It was aired for Chuseok, one of the most important traditional holidays for Koreans.

The president expressed regret over the "slow progress" in implementing an inter-Korean agreement to hold regular family reunion events.

"It's wrong that governments in both the South and the North have not given them even a chance for such a long time," he said.

President Moon Jae-in speaks on a KBS program on separated families in South and North Korea in this photo released by Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 13, 3019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

He emphasized that it's a top-priority "humanitarian task" that needs to be resolved.

The government will do its utmost to ensure the two Koreas hold more family reunion events, either face-to-face or via video link, and members of divided families can visit their hometowns, he added.

In 2004, when Moon was serving as a Cheong Wa Dae secretary, he met an aunt living in North Korea through a family reunion program.

Moon's parents fled from North Korea in the 1950 Hungnam evacuation and ended up on Geoje Island in South Korea, where Moon was born.

