(LEAD) Traffic remains heavy on expressways on second day of Chuseok holiday
(ATTN: UPDATES with new figures in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- Traffic remained heavy on many expressways across the country Friday as people visited their hometowns or headed back to Seoul on the second day of the four-day Chuseok holiday.
Chuseok, Korea's autumn harvest celebration, is one of the country's biggest traditional holidays and serves as a chance for family members to get together to give thanks and pay tribute to their ancestors by preparing them meals and visiting their graves.
Chuseok is celebrated on Aug. 15 on the lunar calendar, which falls on Friday this year.
According to the Korea Expressway Corp., some 6.22 million vehicles were expected to use highways Friday.
Major roads were congested with cars on Friday, but the overall situation was easing as it neared midnight, Korea Expressway said.
As of 10 p.m., it took about five hours to get to the southeastern port city of Busan from Seoul; four hours and 30 minutes to reach the city of Ulsan; four hours and 10 minutes to reach the city of Gwangju; and two hours and 50 minutes to drive to the central city of Daejeon.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
Today in Korean history
-
5
(6th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
(5th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
3
Korean economy plagued by weak demand: state-run think tank
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
Various events to take place during Chuseok holiday
-
2
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says he expects to meet N.K. leader at some point this year
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon, Trump to hold summit in New York this month
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks