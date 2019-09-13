Ticket sales of 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' exceed 1 mln on 3rd day after release
SEOUL, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean action film "The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos" drew more than one million moviegoers in three days upon hitting local screens, the movie's distributor CJ Entertainment said Friday.
Directed by Son Yong-ho, the movie features a group of criminals who push the limits of the law as they team up to fight crimes.
The move is a spinoff of the TV drama "Bad Guys," which was aired by OCN in 2014.
The movie starts as a prisoner transport vehicle overturns on a road and high-profile prisoners escape. The police form a special team consisting of other hardened criminals to catch the prisoners.
Oh Gu-tak (Kim Sang-joong), a merciless detective, leads the team of outlaws that includes Park Woong-cheol (Ma Dong-seok), a legendary fighter in a crime syndicate serving a prison sentence; Kwak No-soon (Kim A-joong), a clever con artist; and Ko Yoo-sung (Jang Ki-yong), an elite police officer sentenced to a five-year jail term for accidentally killing a fleeing pickpocket during a pursuit.
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
World martial arts competition wraps up
-
5
(4th LD) Minister nominee battles allegations about family at confirmation hearing
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
(5th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
3
Korean economy plagued by weak demand: state-run think tank
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
Various events to take place during Chuseok holiday
-
2
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says he expects to meet N.K. leader at some point this year
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon, Trump to hold summit in New York this month
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks