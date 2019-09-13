Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. sanctions 3 N.K. hacking groups

All Headlines 23:33 September 13, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday sanctioned three state-sponsored North Korean hacking groups, accusing them of conducting cyber attacks to support the regime's weapons programs.

The Department of the Treasury announced the measures on its website, saying it will continue to enforce U.S. and United Nations sanctions on the North.

