Unclaimed Lotto prizes top 260 bln won over 5 yrs
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Unclaimed lottery prizes have topped 260 billion won over the past five years in South Korea, government data showed Saturday.
According to the finance ministry, 261 billion won (US$218 million) in prize money offered by Lotto, the most popular offline lottery ticket, has not been claimed by winners in the 2014-2018 period.
The ministry said the right to claim Lotto prizes expires after one year and the unclaimed winnings are carried over to a state social welfare fund.
Sales of Lotto tickets here reached an all-time high in 2018 though their growth slowed amid an absence of new sales outlets.
Total Lotto sales are estimated at 3.97 trillion won for last year, up 4.4 percent from the previous year -- a slowdown from a 6.5 percent gain in 2017 and a 9.5 percent increase in 2016.
The previous record was set in 2003, when sales reached 3.82 trillion won. That year, a buying frenzy gripped the nation after a winner received a record prize of 40.7 billion won that included money carried over from previous draws.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
Today in Korean history
-
5
(6th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
(5th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
3
Korean economy plagued by weak demand: state-run think tank
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
2
(3rd LD) Moon, Trump to hold summit in New York this month
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says he expects to meet N.K. leader at some point this year
-
4
Exhibition offers peek into life in Pyongyang
-
5
S. Korea's top nuclear envoy visits Beijing for talks on N.K.