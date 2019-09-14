Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 September 14, 2019
SEOUL, Sep. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/20 Sunny 60
Incheon 26/21 Sunny 60
Suwon 27/20 Sunny 60
Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 27/19 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 27/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 20
Jeju 27/22 Sunny 10
Daegu 29/16 Cloudy 20
Busan 29/20 Sunny 0
(END)
