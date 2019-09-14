Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 September 14, 2019

SEOUL, Sep. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/21 Sunny 60

Suwon 27/20 Sunny 60

Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 27/19 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 27/18 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/19 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/22 Sunny 10

Daegu 29/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 29/20 Sunny 0

(END)

