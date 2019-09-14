S. Korean hedge funds see steady growth this year
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's homegrown hedge funds continued to soak up money while viable investment vehicles remain few in number, data showed on Saturday.
Hedge funds here pulled in 600 billion won (US$509 million) over the past month, with their assets under management reaching 34.9 trillion won at the end of August, according to industry data.
The end-August figure also marks a sharp rise from 23.3 trillion won at the end of last year, the data showed.
The capital inflow into hedge funds averaged 1.4 trillion won throughout July, but in August, its pace slowed due to a slump in local equity markets.
A hedge fund is privately pooled money used by investors seeking massive investment returns through risky bets involving a wide range of investment techniques, including short selling and leveraged buyouts.
Homegrown hedge funds were introduced in 2011 when the country's financial regulator softened the rules to spur growth in the local capital market. Previously, South Koreans were only allowed to invest in hedge funds overseas.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(6th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
5
High-ranking S. Korean envoys visited U.S. over GSOMIA issue: sources
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
(5th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
3
Korean economy plagued by weak demand: state-run think tank
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon, Trump to hold summit in New York this month
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says he expects to meet N.K. leader at some point this year
-
3
Moon says it's 'wrong' to block Koreas' separated families from being reunited
-
4
Genesis' U.S. sales jump 57 pct from Jan to Aug
-
5
Exhibition offers peek into life in Pyongyang