Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's imports from Russia almost triple in H1

All Headlines 12:30 September 14, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's imports from Russia jumped nearly 170 percent in the first half of this year from a year earlier, led by grain imports, a report said Saturday.

North Korea's imports from Russia reached US$27.23 million in value in the January-June period, compared to $10.98 million in the same period of last year, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported, citing Russian customs data.

During the same period, North Korean exports to Russia inched up 2 percent to $930,000, according to the RFA report.

One of the categories that increased the most was grain.

North Korean imports of Russian cereal and flour soared nearly sixfold on-year to $5.94 million, a phenomenon attributable to ongoing severe food shortages in the North.

The North's imports of mineral fuel rose 76 percent on-year to $11.11 million, according to the report.

Driven by increased North Korean imports, the value of Russia-North Korea trade came to $28.16 million in the first half of the year, up 156 percent from the previous year, the report said.

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #Russia #trade
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!