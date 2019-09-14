Justice minister's cousin arrested in link to suspicious family fund
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Saturday arrested a cousin of Justice Minister Cho Kuk at the center of corruption allegations surrounding Cho and his family's investment in a private equity fund.
The cousin, also surnamed Cho, was arrested at Incheon International Airport earlier in the day on embezzlement charges, according to officials.
After being transported to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, the cousin is currently being interrogated, the officials said.
He is allegedly the de facto head of controversial private equity fund Co-Link PE.
Co-Link invested 1.4 billion won (US$1.17 million) in local company Wealth C&T, whose sales soared while Cho was serving as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.
Co-Link is also alleged to have falsely reported to the financial regulator that it received 7.4 billion won from Cho's family for investment, despite the pledged amount being 1.05 billion won.
The arrest came as prosecutors are widening their probe into the corruption allegations surrounding the justice minister.
Despite the allegations, coupled with suspicions regarding his daughter's education, Cho was sworn in as justice minister on Monday and said that he will not interfere with the ongoing probe. He ordered the prosecution to conduct the investigation in a fair and strict manner.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
Today in Korean history
-
5
(6th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
1
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
2
(5th LD) 3 dead amid hundreds of accidents due to Typhoon Lingling
-
3
Korean economy plagued by weak demand: state-run think tank
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
(3rd LD) Moon, Trump to hold summit in New York this month
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says he expects to meet N.K. leader at some point this year
-
3
Moon says it's 'wrong' to block Koreas' separated families from being reunited
-
4
Genesis' U.S. sales jump 57 pct from Jan to Aug
-
5
Exhibition offers peek into life in Pyongyang