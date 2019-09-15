Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 September 15, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 20
Suwon 28/21 Sunny 60
Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/22 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 24/20 Rain 70
Jeonju 29/22 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20
Daegu 29/21 Cloudy 30
Busan 29/22 Sunny 20
(END)
