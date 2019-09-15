Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 September 15, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/21 Cloudy 20

Suwon 28/21 Sunny 60

Cheongju 29/22 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/22 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 24/20 Rain 70

Jeonju 29/22 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 20

Daegu 29/21 Cloudy 30

Busan 29/22 Sunny 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!