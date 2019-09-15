Foreign investment companies in S. Korea surge in July-Aug.
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The number of foreign investment companies registered in South Korea has risen since July, despite concerns over an economic slowdown prompted by escalating trade tension with Japan, an industry report showed Sunday.
The number of overseas firms registered with the Korean government rose from 14,481 on July 1 to 14,632 as of Sept. 10, a rise of 162, according to the data compiled by Seoul-based corporate tracker Chaebul.com.
Since Japan applied stricter rules on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea in early July, six Japanese companies have withdrawn from the nation and 14 firms have registered here, Chaebul.com said.
China and Hong Kong added 60 and 17 companies, respectively, in South Korea over the last two months, while 17 more American companies registered here, it said.
