S. Korea to take part in joint peacekeeping drills in Indonesia
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will join multinational peacekeeping exercises set to be held in Indonesia this week as part of continued efforts to carry out its role in peacekeeping missions, the defense ministry said Sunday.
The military will dispatch an operations team of 10 officers and two military observers to Bogor, a city south of Jakarta, from Sept. 16-20, the ministry said. A total of 370 personnel from 18 member nations are set to take part in the planned exercises.
They will undergo training programs in areas such detecting and disposing of explosives, security screening and emergency treatment, as required in peacekeeping missions.
The drills also include humanitarian demining, in which South Korean reserve instructors from the bomb disposal team will take part as observers.
"We plan to show the superiority of our equipment and peacekeeping capabilities through the use of our cutting-edge tools such as light tactical vehicles and individual warrior platforms that are currently being deployed and operated by our troops dispatched overseas," the ministry said.
The exercises are part of peacekeeping activities by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), a defense dialogue mechanism involving the 10-member ASEAN and other countries, including the U.S.
South Korea is set to host the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in 2021.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
2
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
3
(URGENT) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as new justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
4
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
5
High-ranking S. Korean envoys visited U.S. over GSOMIA issue: sources
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Japanese delegation arrives in N. Korea
-
4
Police to summon K-pop band iKON's ex-leader over drugs allegation
-
5
Congress to mull resolution urging active U.S. role in S. Korea-Japan row: lawmaker