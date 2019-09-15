Justice minister's relative grilled for 2nd day over suspicious family fund
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Sunday questioned a relative of Justice Minister Cho Kuk for the second straight day as part of their probe into the Cho family's allegedly dubious investment in a private equity fund.
The prosecution is expected to seek a court-issued warrant to formally detain him as early as later in the day.
The relative, who is known to be a central figure in the suspicions, was arrested at Incheon International Airport the previous day on embezzlement and other charges after being out of the country for about a month. Prosecutors interrogated him overnight on Saturday at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul.
The son of one of Cho's cousins, he is believed to be a de facto owner of the controversial private equity fund company Co-Link PE.
Six members of Cho's family, including his wife and two children, invested 1.4 billion won (US$1.17 million) in a fund operated by the company.
The fund invested more than 700 million won in Wealth C&T, a local lamppost switch manufaturer, two months after Cho became the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs in 2017. The company's sales soared after the investment, thanks to massive orders from government offices.
Cho has stated that he knew nothing about the fund and just followed a recommendation from a relative who is the family's only expert on stocks.
Prosecutors are interrogating the relative over how the family came to invest such a large sum of money into the fund and whether he gave Cho's wife information on the company prior to the investment.
They also summoned Lee Sang-hoon, chief of Co-Link PE, for questioning on his role in the corruption allegations, for the second day in a row.
They will try to find out whether the family actually made a direct investment into the local manufacturer with their investment into the private equity fund, according to prosecution sources well informed of the probe.
By law, civil servants are prohibited from investing directly in stocks, but indirect investment in funds is allowed.
The interrogation comes as prosecutors widened their probe into the corruption allegations surrounding the justice minister and his family.
Despite the allegations, coupled with suspicions regarding his daughter's education, Cho was sworn in as justice minister on Monday and said that he will not interfere with the ongoing probe.
He ordered the prosecution to conduct the investigation in a fair and strict manner.
(END)
