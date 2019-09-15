SK Innovation to supply battery for Ferrari plug-in hybrid
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. of South Korea has been picked to supply a battery pack for Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), industry sources said Sunday.
After two years of tests of various products, the Italian luxury sports carmaker has chosen SK Innovation as the supplier of the lithium-ion battery pack for its SF90 Stradale model, according to the sources.
Germany's Daimler AG and Volkswagen and South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group have already used the firm's batteries.
Ferrari unveiled the SF90 in May, named to commemorate the 90th anniversary of Scuderia Ferrari's founding.
