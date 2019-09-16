(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 16)

The composite leading indicator for July released recently by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development placed Korea's economy at 98.79, down 0.08 points from the previous month. The indicator, designed to anticipate turning points in economic activity six to nine months in advance, has fallen for 26 consecutive months for Korea, the longest streak of decline. A reading above 100 points to an upturn in business cycles, with a reading below the benchmark figure suggesting a downturn.