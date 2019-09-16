(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 16)

The Moon-Trump meeting may also mark an important moment in negotiations over the planned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) of Korean forces in wartime from the U.S. to South Korea. The allies are reportedly at odds over the role of the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) after the transfer. Media reports show the U.S. has maintained that the UNC should be allowed to control South Korean forces in contingencies because its primary role is to maintain the armistice on the Korean Peninsula. From South Korea's standpoint, this is unacceptable.