Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Sept. 16
All Headlines 09:03 September 16, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for justice minister's relative
-- Boy band Seventeen's media showcase for 3rd full album
-- Follow-up on prospect of N.K.-U.S. nuclear talks
Economy & Finance
-- Seoul's measures against rising oil prices after attack in Saudi Arabia
-- Follow-up stories on GM Korea's strikes
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
2
S. Korea to take part in joint peacekeeping drills in Indonesia
-
3
Traffic jams on highways on last day of Chuseok holiday
-
4
Japanese delegation arrives in N. Korea
-
5
Political feud over Cho Kuk issue expected to escalate after Chuseok