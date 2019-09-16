Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 September 16, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/20 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/21 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 28/20 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 25/18 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 29/21 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 29/21 Cloudy 20

Jeju 27/23 Sunny 20

Daegu 28/19 Sunny 20

Busan 28/21 Cloudy 0

