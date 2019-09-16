Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea voices concern over attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities

All Headlines 11:15 September 16, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday expressed concern over last week's attacks on key oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, saying it would undermine regional stability and energy security around the world.

The drone attacks on two plants at the center of the Middle Eastern country's oil industry took place on Saturday. The Iran-linked Houthi rebel group in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

"The attacks this time posed a serious threat to key international energy infrastructure, and we express concern that they undermine the energy security of the entire world and stability in the region," the ministry said.

"We condemn any similar acts," it added.

S. Korea voices concern over attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities - 1

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Saudi oil attack
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!