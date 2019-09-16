Daewoo E&C to build LNG facilities in Nigeria
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday it will build liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities in Nigeria after its consortium was selected as a preferred bidder.
Daewoo E&C said its joint venture with Italy's Saipem SPA and Japan's Chiyoda Corp. has received a letter of intent from Nigeria LNG Ltd. for engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) of the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project.
Once the deal is approved by Nigerian authorities, Daewoo E&C and its partners will be responsible for the construction of the LNG plant with annual production capacity of 8 million tons and other associated facilities on Bonny Island, Nigeria.
Daewoo E&C didn't reveal the value of the project, though industry sources said that it will be worth around US$4.3 billion with the South Korean company holding a 40-percent stake in the deal.
It has so far completed some 70 construction projects in Nigeria since 1978 and has built 10 of 90 LNG liquefaction plants worldwide, according to the company.
Based on the latest deal, the company said it expects to receive orders for the construction of LNG plants in Mozambique, Qatar and Indonesia.
Daewoo E&C is the No. 5 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
(News Focus) 'Gender sensitivity' highlights major #MeToo ruling
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
2
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
3
Traffic jams on highways on last day of Chuseok holiday
-
4
S. Korea to take part in joint peacekeeping drills in Indonesia
-
5
Japanese delegation arrives in N. Korea