Text svc. to be introduced to locate shipwrecks
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The government said Monday that it will kick off a service used to determine the locations of shipwrecks via text messages later this week.
The Ministry of Interior and Safety and Korea Coast Guard have jointly developed the service, dubbed Marine Accident Location Text Notification Service.
"We tested the service last month, and will launch it on Tuesday," the ministry said.
According to the service, smartphone users who are shipwrecked can send distress messages to the coast guard, which in turn, send them reply messages containing an URL address. Then the stranded people just click the URL address to automatically send information on their locations -- latitude, longitude and coordinates.
Till now, the coast guard has gotten such information via Hae (sea) Road, a maritime safety app, or GPS, which have inconveniences or information errors.
"Any smartphone user will now be able to use the new service without downloading the app when they have marine accidents," the ministry said.
The number of shipwrecks rose from 2,740 in 2015 to 2,839 in 2016, 3,160 in 2017 and 3,434 last year as water leisure activities, including sea fishing, gradually gain popularity.
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
2
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
3
Korean refiners watchful on Saudi oil attack
-
4
Japanese delegation arrives in N. Korea
-
5
Political feud over Cho Kuk issue expected to escalate after Chuseok