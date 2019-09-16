Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea names former vice FM as new ambassador to U.N.

All Headlines 15:15 September 16, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday named former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun as its new ambassador to the United Nations, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Cho, who served as first vice foreign minister from September 2018 to May this year, will replace Amb. Cho Tae-yul.

Entering foreign service in 1979, Cho Hyun worked in various key diplomatic posts, including in India and Austria. In 2006, he served as South Korea's deputy permanent representative to the U.N.

The Seoul government also designated Chang Won-sam, chief of its delegation in previous negotiations with the United States over a defense cost-sharing deal, as its consul general in New York, the ministry said.

Yoon Hee-chan, director of the ministry's passport division, was tapped as the country's consul general in Yokohama, Japan.

This photo, taken on May 17, 2019, shows then Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaking during a ceremony marking the opening of a new building of the Swiss Embassy in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

