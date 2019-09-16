KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,800 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 43,050 UP 800
HITEJINRO 27,300 UP 250
Yuhan 219,000 0
SLCORP 22,150 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 140,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 108,000 0
DaelimInd 102,000 UP 2,900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14350 UP250
KiaMtr 43,850 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 87,100 UP 1,700
SK hynix 79,500 DN 3,100
Youngpoong 606,000 UP 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 48,200 UP 3,050
SamsungF&MIns 233,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,950 UP 500
Kogas 41,950 UP 1,500
Daesang 22,250 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,450 UP 30
ORION Holdings 16,000 UP 150
KISWire 22,800 UP 50
LotteFood 436,500 UP 500
KAL 24,100 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,730 UP 5
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,000 UP 4,750
LG Corp. 70,800 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 3,190 UP 45
BoryungPharm 12,100 0
L&L 13,000 UP 150
NamyangDairy 488,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 47,500 UP 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,750 UP 750
Shinsegae 257,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 246,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 42,400 UP 1,450
Hyosung 87,200 UP 700
LOTTE 36,550 UP 850
AK Holdings 34,800 UP 350
Binggrae 58,000 0
GCH Corp 19,650 UP 350
