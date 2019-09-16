KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LotteChilsung 140,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 128,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 65,700 UP 300
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,950 UP 100
POSCO 238,000 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 52,100 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 47,100 DN 50
NHIS 13,100 UP 550
SK Discovery 23,300 UP 750
GS Retail 40,650 DN 150
Ottogi 582,000 UP 16,000
IlyangPharm 21,550 UP 350
DaeduckElec 9,700 DN 80
MERITZ SECU 5,100 UP 135
HtlShilla 86,700 DN 100
Hanmi Science 41,850 UP 850
LS 49,000 UP 1,700
GC Corp 113,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 35,100 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,500 0
KPIC 131,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,790 UP 270
SKC 43,850 DN 800
NEXENTIRE 9,250 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 84,000 UP 500
KCC 234,500 UP 5,500
HankookShellOil 340,500 UP 4,000
BukwangPharm 14,250 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,700 UP 1,650
TaekwangInd 1,166,000 UP 50,000
SsangyongCement 6,220 UP 50
SPC SAMLIP 88,000 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 196,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 40,950 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,455 UP 75
Hanwha 25,850 UP 600
DB HiTek 15,250 DN 50
CJ 84,300 UP 2,900
JWPHARMA 27,750 UP 650
LGInt 18,200 UP 750
