DongkukStlMill 6,870 UP 180

SBC 17,200 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 25,000 UP 100

TONGYANG 1,610 UP 30

SamsungElecMech 96,400 DN 1,000

Hanssem 64,600 UP 100

KSOE 125,000 UP 3,000

Hanwha Chem 18,500 UP 400

OCI 71,900 DN 900

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,000 UP 1,350

KorZinc 450,000 UP 6,500

SamsungHvyInd 8,430 UP 290

SYC 51,400 UP 100

HyundaiMipoDock 46,550 UP 900

IS DONGSEO 31,250 UP 100

S-Oil 102,000 UP 2,300

LG Innotek 104,000 UP 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 249,500 UP 6,000

HYUNDAI WIA 48,950 0

KumhoPetrochem 74,000 UP 800

Mobis 244,500 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,200 DN 1,000

HDC HOLDINGS 13,250 UP 500

S-1 98,200 UP 200

Hanchem 79,300 DN 100

DWS 40,400 UP 250

UNID 46,550 DN 500

KEPCO 25,450 DN 100

SamsungSecu 36,750 UP 950

SKTelecom 239,000 UP 1,000

S&T MOTIV 54,400 DN 1,500

HyundaiElev 91,500 UP 3,900

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,400 DN 50

Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 250

SK 217,000 UP 13,000

DAEKYO 6,080 DN 20

GKL 20,500 UP 50

Handsome 30,050 UP 50

WJ COWAY 80,700 DN 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 139,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)