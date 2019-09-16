KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DongkukStlMill 6,870 UP 180
SBC 17,200 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,000 UP 100
TONGYANG 1,610 UP 30
SamsungElecMech 96,400 DN 1,000
Hanssem 64,600 UP 100
KSOE 125,000 UP 3,000
Hanwha Chem 18,500 UP 400
OCI 71,900 DN 900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,000 UP 1,350
KorZinc 450,000 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 8,430 UP 290
SYC 51,400 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 46,550 UP 900
IS DONGSEO 31,250 UP 100
S-Oil 102,000 UP 2,300
LG Innotek 104,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 249,500 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,950 0
KumhoPetrochem 74,000 UP 800
Mobis 244,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,200 DN 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 13,250 UP 500
S-1 98,200 UP 200
Hanchem 79,300 DN 100
DWS 40,400 UP 250
UNID 46,550 DN 500
KEPCO 25,450 DN 100
SamsungSecu 36,750 UP 950
SKTelecom 239,000 UP 1,000
S&T MOTIV 54,400 DN 1,500
HyundaiElev 91,500 UP 3,900
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,400 DN 50
Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 250
SK 217,000 UP 13,000
DAEKYO 6,080 DN 20
GKL 20,500 UP 50
Handsome 30,050 UP 50
WJ COWAY 80,700 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 139,000 DN 1,000
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
