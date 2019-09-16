KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,400 UP 100
KorElecTerm 46,700 UP 850
NamhaeChem 9,670 UP 450
DONGSUH 18,000 UP 350
BGF 6,100 UP 90
SamsungEng 17,450 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG C&T 90,600 UP 1,800
PanOcean 4,820 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 24,450 DN 150
KT 27,300 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL186500 DN7000
LG Uplus 13,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,800 UP 1,500
KT&G 102,500 UP 1,000
DHICO 6,690 UP 380
LG Display 14,950 UP 150
Kangwonland 30,100 UP 500
NAVER 154,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 132,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 528,000 DN 16,000
DSME 30,850 UP 550
DSINFRA 6,610 UP 270
DWEC 4,905 UP 525
Donga ST 84,700 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,650 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 242,000 UP 8,000
DongwonF&B 225,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO KPS 32,900 UP 200
LGH&H 1,290,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 324,500 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 18,850 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,100 DN 2,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,600 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,950 UP 1,100
LGELECTRONICS 66,200 UP 1,700
Celltrion 170,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 21,450 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,200 DN 1,100
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
2
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
1
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
2
3
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
1
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
2
3
Korean refiners watchful on Saudi oil attack
4
Japanese delegation arrives in N. Korea
5
Political feud over Cho Kuk issue expected to escalate after Chuseok