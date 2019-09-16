KIH 79,500 UP 4,400

LOTTE Himart 32,450 UP 150

GS 50,600 UP 1,450

CJ CGV 34,700 DN 250

HYUNDAILIVART 14,650 UP 50

LIG Nex1 32,250 DN 700

FILA KOREA 59,900 UP 3,100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,900 UP 600

HANWHA LIFE 2,670 UP 60

AMOREPACIFIC 143,500 UP 1,500

LF 20,250 DN 150

FOOSUNG 9,210 DN 50

JW HOLDINGS 6,090 UP 40

SK Innovation 173,000 UP 4,500

POONGSAN 23,400 UP 300

KBFinancialGroup 44,650 UP 950

Hansae 18,700 DN 100

LG HAUSYS 63,600 DN 400

Youngone Corp 35,200 DN 400

KOLON IND 42,100 0

HanmiPharm 287,500 UP 4,000

BNK Financial Group 7,230 UP 110

emart 116,000 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 UP200

KOLMAR KOREA 44,750 UP 750

CUCKOO 104,000 DN 500

COSMAX 74,700 UP 1,300

MANDO 36,050 UP 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 293,500 UP 500

INNOCEAN 63,600 DN 200

Doosan Bobcat 37,100 UP 350

Netmarble 99,000 UP 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S355500 UP6500

ORION 98,300 UP 1,800

BGF Retail 204,500 UP 3,000

SKCHEM 48,100 UP 2,150

HDC-OP 33,100 UP 600

HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,500 UP 650

WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 UP 150

(END)