KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 79,500 UP 4,400
LOTTE Himart 32,450 UP 150
GS 50,600 UP 1,450
CJ CGV 34,700 DN 250
HYUNDAILIVART 14,650 UP 50
LIG Nex1 32,250 DN 700
FILA KOREA 59,900 UP 3,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,900 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,670 UP 60
AMOREPACIFIC 143,500 UP 1,500
LF 20,250 DN 150
FOOSUNG 9,210 DN 50
JW HOLDINGS 6,090 UP 40
SK Innovation 173,000 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 23,400 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 44,650 UP 950
Hansae 18,700 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 63,600 DN 400
Youngone Corp 35,200 DN 400
KOLON IND 42,100 0
HanmiPharm 287,500 UP 4,000
BNK Financial Group 7,230 UP 110
emart 116,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY310 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 44,750 UP 750
CUCKOO 104,000 DN 500
COSMAX 74,700 UP 1,300
MANDO 36,050 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 293,500 UP 500
INNOCEAN 63,600 DN 200
Doosan Bobcat 37,100 UP 350
Netmarble 99,000 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S355500 UP6500
ORION 98,300 UP 1,800
BGF Retail 204,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 48,100 UP 2,150
HDC-OP 33,100 UP 600
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,500 UP 650
WooriFinancialGroup 12,600 UP 150
