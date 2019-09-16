Seoul stocks up for 7th day on refiners, shipbuilders
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks finished higher on Monday to extend their gains to a seventh consecutive session, driven by gains by refineries and shipbuilders. The Korean won rose sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 13.02 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 2,062.22.
Trade volume was moderate at 480 million shares worth 5.29 trillion won (US$4.47 billion), with gainers far outnumbering losers 649 to 191.
The local stock market opened higher after being closed on Thursday and Friday for Chuseok, the country's autumn harvest holiday.
The market further extended gains as refineries and shipbuilders rallied on potential supply disruptions following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities over the weekend that may drive up oil prices.
"Investors' appetite for risky assets improved as the dialogue mood between the United States and China improved during South Korea's autumn harvest holiday," said Noh Dong-kil, a researcher at NH Investment & Securities Co.
Tech shares were bearish. Samsung Electronics, the top market cap here, fell 0.11 percent to end at 47,100 won, snapping a six-day winning streak. SK hynix, a major chipmaker, fell 3.75 percent to 79,500 won.
In contrast, refiners traded in positive terrain, with SK Innovation, the country's No.1 refiner, advancing 2.67 percent to end at 173,000 won and S-Oil, the third-largest oil refiner, gaining 2.31 percent to end at 102,000 won.
Shipbuilders also gained ground, with top player Hyundai Heavy Industries adding 2.46 percent to reach 125,000 won and Samsung Heavy Industries rising 3.56 percent to 8,430 won.
The local currency closed at 1,183.1 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.9 won from the previous session's close.
