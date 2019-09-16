Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
LG Chem, SK Innovation fail to make compromise over EV battery lawsuits
SEOUL -- The chief executives of LG Chem Ltd. and SK Innovation Co. -- two South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery makers -- met Monday to make a breakthrough in their legal battles over EV battery patents but apparently failed to find common ground.
LG Chem CEO Shin Hak-cheol met with SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun in Seoul to discuss legal issues between the two sides, the companies said. Their face-to-face meeting was arranged with help from the country's commerce ministry.
-----------------
S. Korea will push for transfer of wartime operational control as planned: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is committed to pushing for the retaking of the wartime operational control (OPCON) of its troops from the United States and the relocation of the combined forces command (CFC) headquarters as planned, the defense ministry said Monday.
The comment came after reports that former South Korean generals, who served as deputy CFC commanders, suggested to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae that the envisioned OPCON transfer and the relocation of the CFC headquarters out of Seoul be delayed until North Korea's denuclearization.
-----------------
S. Korea names former vice FM as new ambassador to U.N.
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday named former Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun as its new ambassador to the United Nations, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Cho, who served as first vice foreign minister from September 2018 to May this year, will replace Amb. Cho Tae-yul.
Entering foreign service in 1979, Cho Hyun worked in various key diplomatic posts, including in India and Austria. In 2006, he served as South Korea's deputy permanent representative to the U.N.
-----------------
DMZ trail to host special group of foreign tourists this week
SEOUL -- A special group of foreign students will walk a trail along the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone this week during a government event designed to mark a historic inter-Korean summit a year earlier.
Thirteen university students from 12 countries outside of Korea, including the United States, Britain, Italy, Vietnam and Mexico, will go on a three-hour tour Tuesday on the Cheorwon stretch of the DMZ Peace Trail, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon: N. Korea-U.S. to resume talks soon, S. Korea to offer full support
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that North Korea and the United States will soon restart working-level talks and that his government will continue full support for the peace process.
Moon cited an "unchanged commitment" to trust and peace by the leaders of the three sides, as he had a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.
It will serve as a "force to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula," he said, adding, "North Korea-U.S. working-level dialogue will resume soon."
-----------------
Wrapping up 1-month vacation, BTS resumes career with overseas trip
SEOUL -- Bringing its first official vacation to an end, boy band BTS on Monday resumed its global music career by traveling away from its home country.
"Wrapping up its extended vacation, BTS departed overseas this morning for an engagement abroad," Big Hit Entertainment said.
The management agency did not disclose where the septet was headed, but they were reported to be on their way to film a TV reality show.
-----------------
FM declines to comment on report about Kim's invitation of Trump to Pyongyang
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha declined to comment Monday on a news report that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to Pyongyang for their possible third summit.
Earlier in the day, the local daily JoongAng Ilbo reported that the invitation was extended in an undisclosed personal letter that Kim sent to Trump around Aug. 15, and the letter was separate from another letter that Trump disclosed on Aug. 9 as having received from Kim.
-----------------
N. Korea expects talks with U.S. likely to take place in a few weeks
SEOUL -- A North Korean official said Monday that working-level talks with the United States will likely take place "in a few weeks" but emphasized that discussions on denuclearization will be possible only after all threats to its regime are fully removed.
In a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, the director-general of the North Korean foreign ministry's department of American affairs also warned that it will be the U.S. that determines whether the upcoming meeting serves as a "window of opportunity" or brings about a crisis.
