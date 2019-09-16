Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit fined in tuna price-fixing case
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. federal court has ordered Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit StarKist Co. to pay a US$100 million (118 billion won) fine in a canned tuna price-fixing case, the Korean tuna company said Monday.
StarKist plans to pay the fine in installments over the next five years. Of the planned payment, $50 million has already been reflected in the upcoming second-quarter earnings results, and the remainder will be factored in the bottom line later, Dongwon Industries said in a regulatory filing.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is wholly owned by Dongwon Industries.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
1
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
2
(5th LD) Moon appoints Cho Kuk as justice minister despite huge political opposition
-
3
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
4
(2nd LD) All 4 Korean crew members on listing vessel off U.S. coast confirmed alive
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
1
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
2
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
3
Korean refiners watchful on Saudi oil attack
-
4
Political feud over Cho Kuk issue expected to escalate after Chuseok
-
5
U.S.-Japan FTA to hurt S. Korea's trade: report