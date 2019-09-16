Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit fined in tuna price-fixing case

All Headlines 19:10 September 16, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. federal court has ordered Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit StarKist Co. to pay a US$100 million (118 billion won) fine in a canned tuna price-fixing case, the Korean tuna company said Monday.

StarKist plans to pay the fine in installments over the next five years. Of the planned payment, $50 million has already been reflected in the upcoming second-quarter earnings results, and the remainder will be factored in the bottom line later, Dongwon Industries said in a regulatory filing.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company is wholly owned by Dongwon Industries.

Dongwon Industries' U.S. unit fined in tuna price-fixing case - 1

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Dongwon US unit-fines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!