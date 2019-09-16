U.S. ready to resume talks with N. Korea: State Dept.
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States stands ready to resume denuclearization negotiations with North Korea, the State Department said Monday, after the North renewed demands for a change of tack.
Earlier, the director-general for American affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry issued a statement calling on the U.S. to remove all "threats and hurdles" before the two sides discuss the regime's denuclearization.
The statement followed an offer by First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui to resume talks at the end of September.
"We welcome the North Korean commitment to resume negotiations in late September," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency, adding that there are currently no meetings to announce.
"We are prepared to have those discussions at a time and place to be agreed," the spokesperson said.
U.S.-North Korea talks have been stalled since a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal.
Washington has insisted on Pyongyang's complete denuclearization, while the North has demanded sanctions relief and security guarantees in return.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
