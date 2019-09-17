Trump says 'probably not' right time for him to visit N.K.
All Headlines 04:47 September 17, 2019
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he thinks it is "probably not" the right time for him to visit North Korea, according to news reports.
Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House after a South Korean newspaper reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had invited Trump to Pyongyang in a letter sent in August.
