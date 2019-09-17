Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says 'probably not' right time for him to visit N.K.

All Headlines 04:47 September 17, 2019

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he thinks it is "probably not" the right time for him to visit North Korea, according to news reports.

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House after a South Korean newspaper reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had invited Trump to Pyongyang in a letter sent in August.

This AFP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Sept. 16, 2019. (Yonhap)

