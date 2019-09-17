(LEAD) Trump says it isn't time for him to visit N. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES with Trump's remarks, details; RECASTS headline)
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he doesn't think it is the right time for him to visit North Korea, although it could happen in the future.
A South Korean newspaper reported earlier that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had invited Trump to Pyongyang in a letter sent in August.
"I don't want to comment on that," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he was invited.
Asked if he is willing to go to North Korea, he said, "Probably not. I don't think it's ready. I don't think we're ready for that. I would do it sometime."
Trump and Kim have had three meetings since June 2018 to negotiate the dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons program in exchange for sanctions relief.
Talks have stalled since the second summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal.
"Depending on what happens, I'm sure he'll love coming to the United States also, but I don't think we're ready for that," Trump said of Kim. "I think we have a ways to go yet."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
