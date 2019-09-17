Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

September 17, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't scraps plan to install cable car on Mt. Seorak (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Main opposition chief rallies support for fight against justice minister's appointment (Kookmin Daily)
-- Daughter of justice minister summoned, questioned by prosecutors (Donga llbo)
-- Prosecutors zero in on wife of justice minister (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Justice Minister Cho's embattled cousin arrested (Segye Times)
-- Justice minister's cousin at center of controversial fund arrested (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Justice minister's daughter submitted controversial thesis for college entrance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae not to build second presidential office at Sejong (Hankyoreh)
-- Main opposition party chief Hwang has head shaved in protest (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 19 pct hike in oil prices hammers global economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Massive layoffs expected for executives at conglomerates (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Oil spike feared after Saudi drone attack (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea closely monitors Aramco setback (Korea Herald)
-- Kim Jong-un invited Trump to N. Korea in new letter (Korea Times)
