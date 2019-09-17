(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 17)

Led by its right-wing Cabinet members, the Abe government appears likely to at least keep its policy of playing hardball with South Korea over expanding export restrictions. In July, Tokyo imposed export curbs on three key materials which are essential for Korean firms producing semiconductors and display panels. Then last month, Japan removed Korea from its "whitelist" of favored trade partners, making it harder for Japanese companies to export industrial materials and parts, especially dual-purpose ones, to Korea.