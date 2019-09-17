(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 17)

On the day his relative was arrested, Cho went to Busan to pay tribute to a former prosecutor who took his own life in 2016 under excess pressure from his bosses. Cho said he would uphold the deceased's wishes and reform the recruitment, promotion and training system of the prosecution. He also vowed to toughen internal inspection and ordered that ideas be sought from reform-minded prosecutors like Lim Eun-jeong on the direction of reforms. Lim, who had to endure suspension and demotion for "insubordination" to the prosecutorial command, had accused the prosecution of an "excessive" investigation of Cho's wife in order to cover up their own follies.