(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
(ATTN: UPDATES with reports of agriculture ministry imposing a 48-hour lockdown on all pig farms in paras 3-4)
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday reported its first confirmed case of African swine fever at a farm near the heavily fortified border with North Korea.
The animal disease was confirmed earlier in the day at a farm in Paju, just south of the inter-Korean border, the agriculture ministry said.
The ministry said a 48-hour lockdown has been in place on all pig farms throughout the nation since 6:30 a.m.
This means any animal, people or equipment may not be removed from farms for the duration, while those already en route to other farms or related facilities must find a secure place to sit out the temporary lockdown, the ministry said.
The case comes after months of quarantine efforts to prevent an outbreak of the animal disease.
It also comes about four months after North Korea first reported a confirmed case in May.
The viral disease does not affect humans but is said to be deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for the disease.
Efforts to prevent a further spread of the disease are expected to include culling all animals at the affected farm and others in the vicinity.
(END)
