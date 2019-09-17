Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Sept. 17

All Headlines 08:52 September 17, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on probe on justice minister's corruption allegations

-- Culture minister to unveil three main strategies to innovate content industry

-- (News Focus) N. Korea ups ante ahead of nuclear talks with U.S.

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories after attack in Saudi Arabia

-- Q2 corporate earnings analysis

-- African swine fever case in S. Korea
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!