Today in Korean history
Sept. 18
1894 -- The Joseon Dynasty opens its first modern primary school, Gyodong Elementary School, in Insadong, Jongno-gu, central Seoul.
1996 -- A North Korean submarine is found stranded on the seashore at Gangneung, a South Korean port city 240 kilometers east of Seoul. A massive manhunt followed for 25 North Korean sailors and agents who came ashore after abandoning their disabled submarine. Most were shot and killed though a few were believed to have made it back to the North.
2002 -- South Korea and North Korea simultaneously begin work to reconnect two sets of railways across their heavily fortified border. The cross-border railways were cut off just before the Korean War started in 1950.
2013 -- North Korea's chief nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan calls for the quick resumption of nuclear talks without preconditions.
2018 -- President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un kick off a three-day summit in Pyongyang, the third meeting between the two leaders. The summit leads to the two leaders' adoption, on the second day, of a joint declaration confirming efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and inter-Korean peace building.
