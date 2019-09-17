Airlines to lower fuel surcharges on int'l routes in Oct
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean airlines said Tuesday they will lower their fuel surcharges on international routes next month to reflect a decline in jet fuel prices.
Local airlines currently charge fuel surcharges of up to 49,200 won (US$42) for one-way tickets on long-haul routes. The surcharges on international routes will be capped at 34,800 won starting in October, airline officials said.
Airlines impose fuel surcharges if the average jet fuel price on the Singapore exchange exceeds $1.50 per gallon. There are 10 levels of surcharge, depending on how long the route is. If jet fuel prices fall under 150 cents a gallon, no surcharge is collected.
Fuel surcharges on domestic routes will decline to 4,400 won next month from the current 5,500 won, the officials added.
(END)
