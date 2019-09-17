Korea's FX market grows but at slower pace than others: report
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange (FX) market grew significantly over the past three years but at a slower pace than those of other major economies, the central bank said Tuesday.
In April, the daily FX trading volume here came to US$55.32 billion, up 15.7 percent from $47.81 billion in April 2016, the Bank of Korea said, citing a triennial report from the Bank of International Settlement (BIS).
The daily volume was the world's 15th largest, down one notch from three years earlier.
According to the BIS report, the daily global trading volume came to $6.6 trillion in April, up 30.1 percent from $5.1 trillion in April 2016.
Still, the ratio of South Korea's FX trading volume in the global market remained steady at 0.7 percent over the cited period.
Globally, FX spot trading jumped 20.3 percent to a daily average of about $2 trillion this year from 2016, while FX swaps spiked 34.6 percent to $3.2 trillion, accounting for 48.6 percent of overall FX trading.
The U.S. greenback continued to account for the largest share of FX trading at 88.3 percent of the total, up from 87.6 percent three years earlier.
The daily trading volume of over-the-counter interest rate derivatives more than doubled to $6.5 trillion from $2.7 trillion over the cited period.
South Korea's daily turnover of OTC interest rate derivatives grew 28.8 percent to $8.52 billion.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
-
4
Korean-American tennis player feels on cusp of reaching next level
-
5
(LEAD) Moon: N. Korea-U.S. to resume talks soon, S. Korea to offer full support