Cable channels CJ ENM, JTBC join hands to launch joint OTT service
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's two large subscription broadcasting services, CJ ENM and JTBC, said Tuesday that they will join hands to launch an over-the-top (OTT) service as a way to keep up with rising demand for online streaming service.
CJ ENM, which runs cable channels that include tvN and OCN, and JTBC have signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint venture providing the streaming media service, according to the companies.
They will consolidate media content owned by each firm and set up a new OTT platform by early next year. The new OTT service will be based on CJ ENM's subscription-based video-on-demand service named tving.
CJ ENM and JTBC said they will participate in the joint venture as its No. 1 and No. 2 shareholders, respectively.
"It is our strategic decision to keep up with the rapidly changing global market trend," the companies said in a joint statement. "It is important to secure distinguished content in the global OTT service market."
The two companies have built their reputations for high quality TV dramas and entertainment shows.
The CJ ENM-JTBC partnership came a day after South Korea's three terrestrial broadcasters -- KBS, MBC and SBS -- announced plans to open the new OTT platform, named Wavve, aimed at taking on global media giants, such as Netflix and YouTube.
Netflix has led the South Korean online streaming industry for years, using its Korean-language original series like "Kingdom" and "Love Alarm" to cement its foothold.
The U.S. firm is estimated to have had 1.86 million paid active streaming subscribers in South Korea in July, compared with 420,000 users during the same period a year earlier, according to data by Nielsen Korea.
