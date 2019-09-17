Over 2,300 drug smuggling attempts busted in Korea since 2015
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The number of drug smuggling cases detected in South Korea over the past five years exceeded 2,300, data from the Korea Customs Service (KCS) showed Tuesday.
A total of 2,337 cases of drug smuggling were discovered here from 2015 to July this year, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs with a total street value of 1.43 trillion won (US$1.2 billion), according to the KCS data released by Rep. Shim Jae-chul of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.
The number of drug smuggling attempts busted by local authorities has steadily grown in recent years, the data showed.
In 2015, 358 smuggling cases involving drugs worth 214 billion won were reported, while the number of smuggling attempts rose to 423 cases (88.7 billion won) in 2016, 476 cases (88 billion won) in 2017 and 730 cases (870.8 billion won) in 2018. In the first seven months of this year, 350 smuggling cases, involving drugs worth 170 billion won, were reported.
By type of drug, cannabis was the object of smuggling in 737 cases of the five-year total, followed by methamphetamine (515 cases), MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, (182 cases) and cocaine (56 cases).
"Recently, attempts to smuggle liquid marijuana in cartridges and variant drugs, such as cannabis-containing foods, from abroad have been increasing. But the nation has only about 40 professionals specializing in the drug investigation," Shim said.
"As the methods of drug smuggling have gotten increasingly sophisticated in recent years, the law enforcement authorities should strengthen their crackdown networks and expand relevant personnel," the lawmaker argued.
