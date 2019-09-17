Personal transporter accidents on sharp increase
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The number of accidents involving electric skateboards, electric kick scooters and other personal transporters doubled last year from a year ago, a lawmaker said Tuesday.
There were 225 such accidents recorded in 2018, leaving four dead and 238 others injured, compared with 117 accidents the previous year, in which four died and 124 were injured, Rep. Song Seog-jun of the main opposition Liberal Korea Party said, citing data from the Korea Transportation Safety Authority.
"The sharp increase of accidents is attributable to the expansion of the country's personal mobility device market," Song said. "The number of personal transporters is expected to soar from about 70,000 in 2017 to 200,000-300,000 in 2022."
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
-
4
Korean-American tennis player feels on cusp of reaching next level
-
5
(LEAD) Moon: N. Korea-U.S. to resume talks soon, S. Korea to offer full support