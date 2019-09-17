Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares almost flat late Tuesday morning

All Headlines 11:27 September 17, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks were almost unchanged late Tuesday morning as investors took to the sidelines to gauge the potential fallout from attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.33 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,060.89 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large-cap stocks were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was down 0.64 percent, and No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.56 percent. No. 1 wireless services provider SK Telecom shed 0.42 percent.

In contrast, Naver, South Korea's top internet portal operator, added 0.32 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung BioLogics surged 6.64 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,188.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5 won from the previous session's close.

