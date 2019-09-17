U.S. Forces Korea extends curfew suspension for 3 months
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday it extended the suspension of a curfew for its troops for an additional 90 days, calling it a period to demonstrate their "good order and discipline at all times and under all conditions."
The curfew, between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., was imposed in 2011 amid public outcry over allegations of sexual violence and other crimes by USFK troops. The temporary suspension of the curfew began on June 17, and will be extended until Dec. 17, according to the USFK.
"The vast majority of our personnel have conducted themselves appropriately, but I felt it was important to implement an additional 90 days to ensure we are making the correct decision regarding the curfew," its commander Gen. Robert Abrams said.
Noting that the extension decision was made after reviewing statistical analysis with a focus on service members' behavior, morale, and readiness factors, the commander said he will determine whether to maintain or rescind the off-installation curfew at the end of this evaluation period, according to the USFK.
"We are ambassadors of USFK, the United States and the US-ROK alliance to the Korean people. … Our professional behavior is equally important off-duty as it is on-duty," Abrams said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS plays role of ambassador of Korean culture
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
3
Working-level nuclear talks aimed at drafting summit agreement: pro-Pyongyang paper
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says Bolton 'set us back' in N.K. nuke talks
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
(3rd LD) U.S. sanctions 3 state-sponsored N.K. hacking groups
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
Seoul to drop Tokyo from whitelist this week
-
5
Royal palaces, museums to offer free admission throughout Chuseok holiday
-
1
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st confirmed case of African swine fever
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
Korean-American tennis player feels on cusp of reaching next level
-
5
(LEAD) Moon: N. Korea-U.S. to resume talks soon, S. Korea to offer full support